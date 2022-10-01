New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $204.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $204.57 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

