NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,600 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the August 31st total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,489.0 days.

NEXTDC Price Performance

Shares of NXDCF stock remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. NEXTDC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

