NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,600 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the August 31st total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,489.0 days.
NEXTDC Price Performance
Shares of NXDCF stock remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. NEXTDC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.
NEXTDC Company Profile
