NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

