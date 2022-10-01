NEXT’s (NXT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

NEXT Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,801 ($58.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($55.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,440 ($101.98). The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 916.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,052.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,155.72.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

NEXT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 66 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

