NFTX (NFTX) Price Reaches $21.40 on Top Exchanges

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. NFTX has a market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $31,151.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $21.40 or 0.00110824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFTX launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins. The official website for NFTX is nftx.org/#. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

