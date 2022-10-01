NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 1,136,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,933,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura lowered their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 498.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,561 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,663,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,946 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 235,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

