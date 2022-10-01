Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of NCRBF stock remained flat at $30.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. Nippon Carbon has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $30.24.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

