Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 39.4% in September

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.1 days.

Nitori Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS NCLTF traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857. Nitori has a 12-month low of $82.47 and a 12-month high of $193.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nitori from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

