NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Short Interest Update

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NRKBF remained flat at 48.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 48.00. NKT A/S has a 1 year low of 48.00 and a 1 year high of 49.50.

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Solutions, Applications, Service & Accessories, and NKT Photonics segments. It offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

