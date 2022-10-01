Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 961,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 671,874 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,949,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,955,000 after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.