Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.18

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.18 and traded as low as $48.70. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 54,195 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.