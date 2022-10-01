Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.18

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.18 and traded as low as $48.70. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 54,195 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.00.
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novozymes A/S (NVZMY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.