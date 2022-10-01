NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.91

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 10177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

NSK Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.