Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 671,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 45,231 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.

