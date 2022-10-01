Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Up 40.6% in September

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 995,411 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,663 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 296,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.46. 429,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,661. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

