NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSFDF remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.70. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.
