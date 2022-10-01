NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSFDF remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.70. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

