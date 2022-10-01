OBORTECH (OBOT) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. OBORTECH has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OBORTECH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OBORTECH has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OBORTECH was first traded on February 26th, 2021. OBORTECH’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OBORTECH is www.obortech.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBORTECH (the Smart Hub) is a digital ecosystem for all actors in the supply chain, in which they can remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network via a single platform. Based on the blockchain-based trusted network established among the Smart Hub participants, the marketplace ecosystem will enable the verification and scoring of stakeholders in the supply chain without the need for third-party credentials. Moreover, the marketplace is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that enables buying, selling and exchanging of services without the need for intermediaries among the users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBORTECH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OBORTECH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OBORTECH using one of the exchanges listed above.

