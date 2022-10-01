Occam.Fi Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Occam.Fi has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $28,170.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Occam.Fi has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Occam.Fi Profile

OCC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Occam.Fi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Occam.Fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Occam.Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

