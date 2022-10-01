Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases $105,472,454.36 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,475,375 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,148,281 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

