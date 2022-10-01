Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 3,161,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.44. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $75,952.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,094,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,622,834.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

