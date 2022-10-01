Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 51,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 71,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Oculus VisionTech Stock Down 18.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

