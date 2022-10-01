Oiler (OIL) Price Hits $0.0700 on Major Exchanges

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Oiler has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oiler coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oiler alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oiler Coin Profile

Oiler’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oiler is www.oiler.network.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oiler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oiler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oiler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.