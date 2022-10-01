Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Okta stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. 4,094,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.08. Okta has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.04.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,092,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Okta by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 389,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

