Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 1,937,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,949. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

