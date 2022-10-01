Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.07.

OLLI opened at $51.60 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

