Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.5 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.