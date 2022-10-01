Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Ontology has a market capitalization of $222.00 million and $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.71 or 0.06803702 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00087985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

