Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Opium has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and $47,300.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official website is www.opium.network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

