Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 312,885 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

