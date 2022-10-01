Oraichain Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.47 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00007843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $4.47 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token’s launch date was September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

