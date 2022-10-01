Orchid Market Cap Tops $69.17 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $69.17 million and $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.78 or 0.99982992 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064612 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00083198 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.