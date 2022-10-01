Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,530. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Organovo ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

