Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.38. 47,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 40,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.20). Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of Orgenesis

Orgenesis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orgenesis stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orgenesis Inc. ( NASDAQ:ORGS Get Rating ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Orgenesis worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.