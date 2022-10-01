Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 456.4 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OROVF stock remained flat at $17.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $36.59.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

