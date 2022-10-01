Orient Walt Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $532.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $260,257.31 and approximately $532.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com.

Orient Walt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

