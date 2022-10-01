Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 2,950 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 792.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 255,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 227,269 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 981,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

