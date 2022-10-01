Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 47,383 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 239,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 179,650 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.89. 1,468,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,533 shares of company stock worth $31,939,076. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

