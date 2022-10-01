Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY traded down $9.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.