Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.