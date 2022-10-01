Orion Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,353. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $62.63.

