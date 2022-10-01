Orion Capital Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,641,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,698. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

