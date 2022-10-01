Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services makes up about 1.5% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.96. 523,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

