Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amyris by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,500 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity at Amyris

Amyris Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,721,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,390. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 4,317,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

