ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 773,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.5 days.

ORIX Price Performance

ORXCF opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. ORIX has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

