Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Trading Up 7.5 %

Otonomy stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.