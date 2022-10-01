OVR Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. OVR has a market cap of $65.25 million and $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OVR has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One OVR coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003571 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OVR Profile

OVR’s launch date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,665,508 coins. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

