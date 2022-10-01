OVR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, OVR has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One OVR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OVR has a total market capitalization of $65.58 million and $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OVR Coin Profile

OVR launched on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,665,467 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OVR is www.ovr.ai.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

