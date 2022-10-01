Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

NYSE OXM opened at $89.78 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

