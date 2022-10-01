OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in September

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,149.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

OZ Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OZMLF remained flat at $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. OZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

