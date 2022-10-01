Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 9.6%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 342,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,736,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

