PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.04.

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.5 %

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.07. 714,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,227 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

